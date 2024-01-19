© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Girl in the Yellow Poncho' explores growing up biracial and abandoned

Published January 19, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST

Click here to read a book excerpt.

We revisit Celeste Headlee’s conversation with journalist and professor Kristal Brent Zook about her memoir “The Girl in the Yellow Poncho ” from September 2023. Zook’s white father abandoned her Black mother when Zook was an infant, and she writes about her struggles with identity and abandonment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now