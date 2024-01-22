What Republican party elites don’t understand about Trump voters

Before Donald Trump entered politics, the GOP was the party of Reagan — free trade, free markets, corporate primacy, projecting American military might around the world.

“Trump basically took an axe to all of that to the sort of standing neoliberal order,” Batya Ungar-Sargon, opinion editor at Newsweek, says.

Taking an axe to the neoliberal order earned Trump the unquestioning support of many white, working-class voters.

Voters who in the past may have cast ballots for Democrats, or for no one at all. They represent an often-ignored quadrant of the American electorate.

“Nobody’s speaking to this huge quarter of the country who are economically liberal but they’re socially conservative,” Ungar-Sargon says.

Today, On Point: What Republican party elites don’t understand about Trump’s most passionate voters.

Guests

Batya Ungar-Sargon, opinion editor at Newsweek. Author of “Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy” and the forthcoming “Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America’s Working Men and Women.”

Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark. Host of the podcast The Focus Group. Founder of the Republican Accountability Project.

Heather Cox Richardson, historian and author of the newsletter “Letters from an American.” Author of “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America.”

Transcript

Part I

STEVE KORNACKI: So first of all, we’ve talked about this a lot, the gap between those with college degrees, those without college degrees, it’s a big part of the gap between Democrats and Republicans these days in general elections, but it exists within the Republican Party, and take a look at the gap that’s developing tonight here in Iowa.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: So that’s Steve Kornacki, MSNBC, and he was on last week on the night of the Iowa Caucus. Kornacki pulls up a chart of caucus entry polls.

KORNACKI: These are Republican caucus goers with college degrees. Look how they are breaking Donald Trump barely in this exit poll, leading Nikki Haley just a two-point gap between them.

CHAKRABARTI: And then Kornacki pulls up another chart. This one of people without college degrees.

KORNACKI: Check this out. Donald Trump, 65%. Two thirds of the no college votes so far. And again, we are still getting incoming entrance poll data, so there can be some flux in these numbers. But the gap is obvious. The gap is clear. The gap is stark.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay Kornacki isn’t the only one to have noticed that. Today, we’re going to be speaking with Batya Ungar-Sargon. She says that gap is indicative not just of educational differences, but about a fundamental truth that she says Republican Party elites still don’t understand about their own voters.

Ungar-Sargon is opinion editor at Newsweek. She’s also the author of multiple books, including the forthcoming “Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America’s Working Men and Women.” Batya, welcome to On Point.

BATYA UNGAR-SARGON: Wow, Meghna, thank you so much for having me. So excited to be here with you.

CHAKRABARTI: I am really sorry.

I’ve see the staff here on our end of the radio scrambling really hard to get that technical problem fixed, which obviously everyone hears, is that echo. But Batya I’m grateful that you’re going to bear with me while we work that out. Okay. First and foremost, I should say that your essay about what Republican Party elites you say don’t understand appeared in the Free Press.

But what is it that they don’t understand, Batya?

UNGAR-SARGON: Great question. As you opened with, one of the most salient features of America today is not its political divide, even though that is how we tend to hear it spoken about most often. The most salient feature of American life is actually the class divide, Meghna, that separates out the college educated from the working class.

And increasingly this divide maps onto the political divide to where the Democrats who used to represent the working class are now much more representing the college educated, as well as the dependent poor. Whereas 74% of people living in Republican led districts are working class and make less than the median wage.

And so the Republican base is now really the working class, a lot of whom used to be Democrats and increasingly the multiracial working class. And so you have this growing percentage of the GOP electorate who are Hispanic and even Black. You saw President Donald Trump get a historic 20% of Black male voters in the last election.

Now, the thing is Meghna, that this divide, this class divide exists within the GOP as well. And so you have the GOP elites who really are still holding on to the old identity of the GOP as the party of the rich, the party of corporations, the party of free trade and open borders, really. When we think about who was the most pro immigrant president in recent years, it was actually Reagan, before President Biden showed up.

This idea that we should let the markets do their thing, and that will raise all boats, the chamber of commerce version of the GOP. And the truth is, Meghna, that Republican voters absolutely can’t stand that. They hate the Republican Party because they are working class and working-class people are actually much more united, whether they’re liberal or conservative.

What they want is an economy that works for the little guy, that works for the hardworking American. And that is really who Trump’s voter. Is it the working-class man or woman who believes that there used to be a time in American history where the government really focused on prioritizing Americans.

A lot of these people were Democrats. Now they feel that the system is rigged against them, that these free markets and these open borders just do not work for working class Americans, and they want to get back to an economy that delivers for the little guy, who’s out there working his butt off and cannot achieve the American dream anymore.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. So there’s a ton of things within your thesis there that, Batya, that I want to dig into. But first of all, let’s look at what lessons were drawn from not just Iowa, but as we look ahead to the New Hampshire primary tomorrow, because of course, Ron DeSantis just dropped out of the race this weekend, which leaves it a Trump, Haley, Nikki Haley race.

Trump has a commanding lead in the latest polls in New Hampshire. But you talk about Nikki Haley, as I’ll let you say it, that she’s almost like the ideal version of this classical Republican candidate, almost as if she were made in a lab.

UNGAR-SARGON: Exactly, right? So she’s the person who the Republican donor class loves, because she has all of their views.

She believes in getting involved in foreign wars. She believes in free markets. She believes in all of the things that used to characterize the Republican Party before Trump came along. And so they absolutely adore her. But again, there’s this deep divide between the Republican donor class and the Republican voter base.

And let me just point out one more thing. I think that your audience maybe perhaps tends to think of Donald Trump as somewhat of an extremist, but the truth is that to his supporters, they like him because to them, Donald Trump is a liberal. They see him as a liberal. And what I mean by that is both economically and socially on the economic front, they see him as somebody who stands up for the working guy, for the little guy.

And we can go into more in detail on how he actually delivered on that in his first term, and they see him socially as a liberal. And what I mean by that is I have spoken to so many Trump voters, including very religious Christians who said to me, I like that he’s pro-gay. I like that he wants Black voters to vote for him.

I like that he’s not an extremist on abortion. I hear this from conservatives. They like what they see as his tolerant positions. And I think where Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis both fell short was neither of them had that economic platform of big government intervening to ensure the economy works for the working class.

But also, both of them were a little bit too extreme on the social issues. The truth is that these divides that used characterize American public life, they really don’t exist anymore. The real divide is between the working class that is quite united in its views on policy, both socially and economically, and then the elites on either side who are extremely polarized.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. This class divide might show that working class voters are united. As you say, on their disaffection with what American capitalism, especially the Reaganite form of it, has wrought upon their lives over the last 40, maybe even longer years. But there are some quite significant rifts, though. Even, I wouldn’t actually call it a working-class coalition, because what you’re speaking of primarily, Batya, is white working-class voters.

Is that right?

UNGAR-SARGON: Actually, no. So it’s very interesting because when you pull Black working-class people on something like immigration, their views are actually slightly even more extreme than the average white voter. They feel extremely sold out by the policies that have allowed millions and millions of people to come in here, both legally and illegally.

And in fact, the data shows that up to a 40% wage depression in Black employment over the last 40 years due to our immigration policy. So if you talk to Black Americans, they truly do feel that the Democrats swing to the far left on immigration has come at their expense, and there is increasing frustration over that.

We also see that with Hispanics, Hispanics now are completely divided between Republicans and Democrats. And, amazingly on immigration as well, they feel much more similarly to working class whites than they do to the elites of either party.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, you actually on that point, you are absolutely correct. Because I’ve been looking at various analyses and polls basically since 2016 until recent times.

And one of the most thorough ones that I encountered was from Pew. They did a big one in 2017, which I’ll come back to in a second, but also one in 2021. And you are totally correct in terms of the position that many black American, working-class Black Americans have about being a little more dubious about immigration.

And perhaps also feeling especially aggrieved about how the economic system has treated them. But the divide that I was focusing on was that amongst this socially conservative, economically liberal quadrant, which we’ll talk about more. White folks in that quadrant are hostile to the position that more must be done to advance Black Americans on civil rights.

They simply do not see racism as a problem. Whereas Black working class, economically illiberal, socially conservative voters, who might seem to form a even larger coalition for Trump. This is the divide. They say no. More must be done to advance opportunities for African Americans, racism is a problem. So that’s the divide that I want to really go at right now, with you, that it’s not the uniform love for Trump or his policies, for as long as race is a major issue in America.

UNGAR-SARGON: Yeah. I saw a recent poll from Gallup about affirmative action, which was struck down in college admissions by SCOTUS recently, right?

And I was surprised to see that the majority of Black Americans, over, I believe the number was between 51% and 54% are happy to see that there is no longer affirmative action in college admissions, that they oppose race-based admissions. And I knew that the majority of, because we had that polling from before, that the majority of Black Americans don’t support affirmative action.

But what was most amazing about this Gallup poll, Meghna, was that the largest chunk of Black Americans who opposed affirmative action in admissions in college was the younger cohort. Usually, it’s the opposite. So you know what? I have looked very closely at all of this data, because I think it’s extremely important.

And I think it’s very important that you bring it up. When you look at the data purporting to show that white working-class people, white Trump voters have racial animus. If you look at the questions that they are asked, the questions are all about immigration, because the people posing those questions see immigration through a racial lens.

But of course, to the working-class person who’s competing with illegal immigrants for work, immigration is an economic question, purely and simply.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.