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Wildfire along I-75 in Charlotte County contained 85 percent Sunday morning

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 10, 2026 at 8:20 AM EDT
Smoke and flames could be seen near I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday afternoon.
Jennifer Crawford/WGCU
Smoke and flames could be seen near I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday afternoon.

A wildfire of undetermined origin was burning in 52 acres alongside northbound Interstate 75 by mile marker 151 Saturday with smoke and flames visible from the freeway. By Sunday is was mostly contained

By Sunday morning fire officials from the Myakka unit of the Florida Forest Service said the blaze was 85 percent contained.

The FFS was handling the blaze with at least one helicopter dropping water Saturday. Some smoke could still be seen along the east side of I-75 by mile marker 151 Sunday morning.

A helicopter drops water on a fire east of I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday night.
FDOT I-75 camera /
A helicopter drops water on a fire east of I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday night.
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There was also a 97-acre fire in Hendry County, called the White Gate Fire, and a nearly 37-acre fire in DeSoto County, called the East Grove County Line Fire, that were both 95 percent contained as of Saturday evening.

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Environment Wildfires
WGCU Staff
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