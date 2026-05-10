Wildfire along I-75 in Charlotte County contained 85 percent Sunday morning

By Sunday morning fire officials from the Myakka unit of the Florida Forest Service said the blaze was 85 percent contained.

The FFS was handling the blaze with at least one helicopter dropping water Saturday. Some smoke could still be seen along the east side of I-75 by mile marker 151 Sunday morning.

FDOT I-75 camera / A helicopter drops water on a fire east of I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday night.

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There was also a 97-acre fire in Hendry County, called the White Gate Fire, and a nearly 37-acre fire in DeSoto County, called the East Grove County Line Fire, that were both 95 percent contained as of Saturday evening.

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