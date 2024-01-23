© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A look at the wave of layoffs hitting the news industry

By David Folkenflik
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST

The Los Angeles Times has laid off nearly a quarter of its newsroom — and there have been deep job cuts at Time magazine and National Geographic as well.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now