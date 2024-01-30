© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso leave West African regional alliance ECOWAS

Published January 30, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST

It’s been called West Africa’s Brexit moment, as Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso sever ties from a regional alliance Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

We find out what the break from ECOWAS means for a region already destabilized by coups and economic instability from NPR’s West Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now