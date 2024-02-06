© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
‘Disability Scoop’ spotlights housing and health care access

Published February 6, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST
Disability Scoop is a news site that provides information about the complex systems people with developmental disabilities navigate. (Getty Images)
Journalist Michelle Diament has long been hungry for information about the complex systems people with developmental disabilities navigate. So she co-founded a news site called  Disability Scoop to serve this community.

She joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes as our series on news priorities beyond the mainstream continues into 2024.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

