How one displaced Gazan is surviving the war by baking

Nisreen Shehade is a 26-year-old dentist and content creator who was born and raised in Gaza. Before the war, self-taught chef Shehade was working in a dental office, but she had a decently successful baking business on the side. She sold her signature chocolate brownies and cookies in aesthetically-pleasing cardboard treat boxes labeled with her small-business sticker, “Nisreen’s Diary,” and tied with a simple piece of twine.

Her Instagram feed was full of artfully taken photos of food she’s made, ranging from Indian butter chicken to homemade biscotti to seafood pasta. But since war broke out between Israel and Hamas in her homeland of Gaza, a lot has changed for Shehade.

Her home in Gaza City, which her grandfather built 60 years ago, has been reduced to rubble. She and her family of seven were displaced, now living in a crowded apartment in Rafah with 25 of her relatives.

With bakeries closed for the past few months in Gaza due to the scarcity of electricity and flour, Shehade has been baking bread for her family and other displaced Gazans in a tent. The freshly baked bread, once an ordinary thing, is now a luxury for this group. She’s also been documenting life among displaced Gazans for her tens of thousands of followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks to Shehade about how she’s getting through this war and what her days look like as the violence around her rages on.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

