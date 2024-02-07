© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CBP One app for asylum seekers approved, but waits remain long

Published February 7, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST

The Biden administration’s CBP One mobile app is designed for migrants to secure appointments to enter the United States to begin the asylum process.

But when it rolled out in early 2023, the app had many glitches, including failing to capture images of migrants with dark skin. The government has tried to address the technical bugs.

KPBS reporter Gustavo Solis takes a look a year later at how the app is working.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now