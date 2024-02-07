CBP One app for asylum seekers approved, but waits remain long

The Biden administration’s CBP One mobile app is designed for migrants to secure appointments to enter the United States to begin the asylum process.

But when it rolled out in early 2023, the app had many glitches, including failing to capture images of migrants with dark skin. The government has tried to address the technical bugs.

KPBS reporter Gustavo Solis takes a look a year later at how the app is working.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

