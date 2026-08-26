Hillsborough releases latest stadium documents. Rays detail community benefits agreement

Hillsborough County released revised definitive documents on the Tampa Bay Rays stadium late Tuesday, clearing the way for Tampa City Council and Hillsborough County Commission to meet this week to decide on whether to move forward with the project.

In addition, the Rays released details of the proposed Community Benefits Agreement, laying out the team's commitments for area housing, jobs, youth, small-business and transportation.

The timing of the development and funding agreement's release reflects negotiations that continued into the hours before the city council meets at 9 a.m. Thursday. If there is approval, the county commission will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday to vote.

In an email accompanying the agreement, County Attorney Julia Mandell thanked commissioners for their patience and said the county had been in “continuous discussions” with the Rays and Tampa before the documents were finalized.

Some pieces remain unfinished, she said. The Team Guarantee and Non-Relocation agreements are still under discussion with Major League Baseball, while the Community Benefits Agreement and Ballpark License and Use Agreement require additional approval.

The final financing package, first released Friday, differs significantly from the proposal that emerged earlier this year. The Rays’ commitment has increased, while public funding has declined. The city contribution is capped at $80 million and the county contribution at about $796 million, including $360 million from the Community Investment Tax, $263 million in Tourist Development Tax-backed funding, $103 million from other county funds and $30 million in federal disaster-recovery money.

The agreement also shifts cost-overrun risk to the Rays stadium company, requiring the team to cover project costs beyond the public contribution.

Another change involves the Drew Park Community Redevelopment Area. Rather than using the Drew Park CRA directly to finance the ballpark, the agreement calls for a new Community Development District encompassing the ballpark area. The documents also call for changes to the Drew Park, East Tampa and West Tampa CRAs, including extensions through 2064.

An extension to the Drew Park CRA was omitted in the Friday version of the agreement.

Separately, the Rays released details of the Community Benefits Agreement they will be responsible for. It includes affordable housing and anti-displacement efforts, local hiring, small-business and workforce development, transportation, youth programs, youth sports and field improvements, literacy programs and family ticket access.

The Rays propose directing 65% of the benefits to Hillsborough County and 35% to Tampa, with a Community Benefits Advisory Committee and regular public reporting.

The agreement identifies an approximately 115-acre Hillsborough College parcel, with the ballpark occupying about 21.5 acres.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.