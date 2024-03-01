© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
'To Kill a Tiger' is a movie about an exceptional family in Jharkhand

Published March 1, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST

We revisit our Deepa Fernandes’ conversation with director Nisha Pahuja about her documentary, “To Kill a Tiger.” The doc follows a family who files charges against the people who raped their 13-year-old daughter, against the wishes of the village. It’s an Oscar nominee this year in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Here & Now
