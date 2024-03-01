© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Trump backs Michael Whatley for Republican National Committee chair

Published March 1, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel is stepping down next week after facing criticism that she didn’t do enough to back former President Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump is backing Michael Whatley, the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, to replace her.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Kyle Ingram, politics reporter for the Raleigh News and Observer in North Carolina about Whatley.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

