Red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars

This years show will start an hour earlier, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. This is Kimmel's fourth time hosting the show, his first time being back in 2017.

Some of the top nominations include "Oppenheimer" with 13 nominations and "Killers of the Flower Moon" ties with "Poor Things" with 10. Two of the performances tonight will be an ode to "Barbie" with Ryan Gosling singing "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell performing "What was I made for."

While we wait to see how the Academy voted, here are some of the most memorable red carpet looks.

Marleen Moise / Getty Images / Getty Images Sandra Hüller

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens

Marleen Moise / Getty Images / Getty Images Taylor Zakhar Perez

Marleen Moise / Getty Images / Getty Images Eugene Lee Yang

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Keith David

Marleen Moise / Getty Images / Getty Images Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Erika Alexander

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Getty Images Leah Lewis