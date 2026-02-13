Photos: A look inside Tropicana Field as repairs wind down

The smell of paint and drywall permeates the bustling halls inside St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field as hundreds of construction workers rush to make the home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball-ready by the end of March.

The tattered fiberglass roof ripped by Hurricane Milton was replaced in late November. This made interior repairs proceed more quickly after no longer being exposed to the elements.

“If I had wood, I would knock on it, but so far, we fully anticipate to be ready for Opening Day and ready for the Rays to move back in,” said Beth Herendeen, the city development administration managing director for St. Petersburg. “This was a tremendous feat, and I joke with the team, because the only credit I can take is that I believed it could be done.”

Daylina Miller / WUSF Without a roof, Tropicana Field was exposed to the elements for more than a year. Extensive damage was done to seating, flooring, drywall, electronic systems and more.

An update on the repairs

Repairs made include restoring air conditioning and electricity to the catwalk, installing a new sound system, putting up new backstop netting, and putting down floors for the 360° walkway and Viva deck.

Mold remediation was required throughout the stadium, and additional air quality testing will be done before the stadium opens to the public.

The new artificial grass is almost ready for the pitter pat of baseball cleats, and the connecting flooring — once made of tile that popped up with water damage — is now more durable, vinyl tile that looks like wood.

New home plate club seats were also installed.

Several sections contained leather seating destroyed by water intrusion, and those seats were also replaced, but is still hidden under a cascade of plastic sheeting draped over each section.

The clubhouse is also currently being outfitted with new carpet and lockers.

Daylina Miller / WUSF A lot of the Trop's seating was damaged, including leather chairs in certain sections. These were replaced entirely and are currently hidden by plastic sheeting.

The batter's eye is complete, and so is the new Budweiser porch. The Budweiser deck is currently under construction.

Wall padding circling the field will be installed in mid-March, with most major repairs done by the end of that month, and finishing touches completed by early April.

It may take several more weeks for the fiberglass roof panels to finish bleaching white.

“I think for fans coming in, it will be nostalgically familiar. It won't look tremendously different. It'll be nice and fresh and clean, and they won't really see any remnants of the hurricane or anything like that,” Herendeen said. “The Rays are putting in their funds and their effort to improve some areas from what they were before Hurricane Milton. So I think the fans will have some surprises that way as well.”

Daylina Miller / WUSF Jason Willis of Shaw Turf works on detail trim along the outfield at the third base line. The grass will bump up against vinyl flooring designed to look like wood, which city officials say will be more durable than the tile that was there and destroyed by water intrusion.

Final costs and reimbursements

Herendeen said repairs are still estimated to come close to $59.7 million — the total amount for the project approved by the city council.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized a $16.5 million reimbursement. Additional reimbursements could happen as the city provides receipts from repairs, Herendeen said.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Repairs to the baseball field itself are nearly complete. Lush new, artifical grass has been installed, as well as new infield dirt, which is made of clay, silt, and sand designed to provide optimal playing conditions.

An additional $10.8 million came from the city insurance provider.

Herendeen said another $2.75 million could come from the state, but that has not been finalized by legislators.

What to know before first pitch

The Rays played last season's home games at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees.

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is scheduled to start on March 26. The Rays' home opener is set for April 6 against the Chicago Cubs after a nine-game road trip to start the season.