Hillsborough's hiking trails really do offer more than a 'spicy walk'

When people think about hiking, they usually picture mountains, steep curves and maybe a dramatic peek from the peak.

Which raises a fair question here in Florida: Can you really go hiking in a place where the highest point might be an interstate overpass?

Around the Tampa Bay area, most of us would probably call that a stroll in the woods.

But Hillsborough County rec folks would argue there’s more to it than that.

For the past decade, the parks department has run something called the Hiking Spree, encouraging residents to explore local trails before the heat cranks up. (“Heat” being subjective, of course. See: weekend forecast.)

Spree participants are challenged to visit at least eight of Hillsborough’s designated trails during the season. Finish the list, and you get a prize: a patch, a medallion, a feeling of accomplishment.

Sky Lebron / WUSF Lettuce Lake Park is a popular hiking destination. Hillsborough's Hiking Spree runs through the end of March.

"I moved here in 2013 I also didn't know the trails, so it was a great way for me, as a new citizen in Hillsborough County to find out about all the trails," said Micah Collins, with the Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation Department. "And it's been really awesome to get all this feedback from folks who look forward to it year after year. "

Sounds a little like summer camp for grown-ups. But it’s also a clever way to get people out exploring parks many locals didn’t even know existed.

"You know, over the years, it started out really small. Probably the first year we probably had about 800 people register," Collins said. "Now we usually get around 5,000 people register. We've expanded it to try to move the trails around each year."

And who knows what you might encounter: birds, gators, the smell of wisteria, rare plants — and did someone say, “Skunk Ape.”

And the trails aren't just for experienced hikers.

"We want to make sure that everybody can participate, no matter their age or ability," Collins said. "So there are certain trails that we select because they're short and they're paved, they have restrooms and water stations and amenities like that for folks that you know want a softer hiking experience.

"And then we choose ones that are way out there in the middle of nowhere, where, when you get out there, you don't hear any cars. You're fully immersed in nature. And then there's trails that are in between, kind of like where we're here today."

The hiking spree runs through March 31.

