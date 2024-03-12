© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Congressional Republicans use classified documents testimony to attack Biden's fitness for office

Published March 12, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT

Special counsel Robert Hur testified before Congress Tuesday on Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Hur cleared Biden of wrongdoing, but Republicans seized on his description of the president as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Host Deepa Fernandes gets the latest on how the hearing went down from NPR’s Eric McDaniel.

