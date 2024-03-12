© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami calls it quits with spring break, but some business owners are conflicted

Published March 12, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT
Spring breakers gather at Miami Beach in 2016. (Alan Diaz/AP)
Spring breakers gather at Miami Beach in 2016. (Alan Diaz/AP)

After a rough few years of vandalism, shootings and drunken arrests, Miami has announced new restrictions to keep spring break under control. But some business owners are worried about the impact the new rules will have on their lives.

We hear from Verónica Zaragovia, she’s a reporter with member station WLRN in Miami. She joins us from Ocean Drive in South Beach.

 

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now