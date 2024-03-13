© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Trump and Biden win enough delegates to formally claim party nominations

Published March 13, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Stephen Fowler about notable results in primary voting on Tuesday, including in the battleground state of Georgia, and Washington state where more than 48,000 Democratic voters selected the ‘uncommitted’ option to protest President Biden’s handling of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

