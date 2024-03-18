© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Future of child care depends on early educators and parents using their voices

Published March 18, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT

Two child care advocates are reflecting on years of organizing to secure better care for young children and share what the next generation can do to support families and the early childhood workforce.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Clarissa Doutherd, executive director of Parent Voices Oakland, and Sophia Bracy Harris, co-founder of the Federation of Child Care Centers of Alabama.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now