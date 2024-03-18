© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Mothers and children experiencing ‘severe anxiety’ at border camps

Published March 18, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
A one-year-old from El Salvador clings to his mother after she turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents on December 7, 2015 near Rio Grande City, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
After a recent trip to migrant camps along the U.S.-Mexico border, a mental health expert is sharing her observations to better inform how policymakers and advocates understand the challenges facing asylum seekers.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Luz Garcini, an assistant professor of psychological sciences at Rice University.

 

