Flight attendant unions, airlines negotiate new contracts ahead of summer travel

Published March 21, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT
An American Airlines flight attendant serves drinks to passengers. Flight attendant unions and airlines continue to negotiate new contracts. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
Flight attendant unions and airlines continue to negotiate new contracts, and some appear to be closing in on agreements. Southwest Airlines announced a tentative new contract with unions on Wednesday, while American Airlines floated a short-term deal.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Deepa Fernandes with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

