© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Update on Trump legal cases

Published March 21, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is facing a deadline to post bond in the New York fraud judgment. He’s also staring down a trial in Manhattan over payments to an adult film actress, and we’re waiting on two 2020 election interference cases.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Perry Stein, who covers the justice department for the Washington Post. She’s co-author of The Trump Trial” newsletter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now