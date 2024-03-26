© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Uninterested in basketball? What about 'Taco Madness'?

By Patrick Jarenwattananon,
Gurjit KaurAilsa Chang
Published March 26, 2024 at 5:52 PM EDT

At the same time basketball teams are vying to end up in the Final Four, so are LA taquerias, as part of the annual "Taco Madness" competition.

Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
