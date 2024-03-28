The News Roundup - Domestic

A container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore this week causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. Now, officials have suspended the search for four missing construction workers who are presumed dead. The remains of two others were recovered.

The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could affect Americans’ access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law this week making it illegal for children under the age of 14 to have social media accounts. Those who are 14 or 15 will need a parent’s permission. The bill is expected to face challenges in court.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5