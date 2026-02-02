© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Baptist Health breaks ground on hospital in west Broward County

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published February 2, 2026 at 10:53 AM EST
Artist drawing shows large building with a parking lot in front
Artist rendering
/
Baptist Health
The planned seven-story, 340,000-square-foot Baptist Health Sunrise Hospital is slated to open in 2029.

The 340,000-square-foot Baptist Health Sunrise Hospital will be the system’s first hospital in Broward.

Baptist Health broke ground last week on a new hospital in Sunrise, marking the start of construction on a seven-story facility expected to open in summer 2029 and expand health care access in western Broward County.

The 340,000-square-foot Baptist Health Sunrise Hospital will be the nonprofit system’s first hospital in Broward County. It has been designed as a future-ready campus featuring advanced medical technology, sustainable design and patient-centered care, officials said.

Hospital and city officials say the facility will help a needed gap in medical care between South Florida's northern counties of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

"Our city has been a medical desert, a hospital desert, and we always envisioned the opportunity that someone would come along and fill that gap," Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan said at the Jan. 27 groundbreaking.

The $500 million hospital will include 100 inpatient beds, including 10 for critical care, a 30-bed emergency department, and four robotic-assisted surgical suites with room for expansion.

The campus will also feature a 25,000-square-foot medical building for outpatient and specialty services.

With ceremonial shovels in hand, Sunrise and Broward County community leaders joined Baptist Health executives to launch construction on the Baptist Health Sunrise Hospital on Jan. 27, 2026.
Baptist Health
With ceremonial shovels in hand, Sunrise and Broward County community leaders joined Baptist Health executives to launch construction on the Baptist Health Sunrise Hospital on Jan. 27, 2026.

In Broward, Baptist already operates a medical center in Plantation, and another center is under construction in Pembroke Pines. Plus, a nine-story, 427,000-square-foot addition is underway at Boca Regional Hospital in Palm Beach County.

"We have a lot of outpatient locations in Broward County. You've got to have a hospital to be fully accepted into the community so we're really excited about our new presence in Broward County," Baptist Health CEO Bo Boulenger said in a video released on the system's website.
Tags
Health News Florida HospitalsBaptist HealthBroward CountyHealth News Florida
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
  1. Broward hospitals partner to provide health insurance on ACA marketplace
  2. Baptist Health plans 15-story hotel on downtown Jacksonville's campus
  3. Why Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville is preparing for an increase in high-risk pregnancies
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now