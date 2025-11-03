Broward hospitals partner to provide health insurance on ACA marketplace

Broward County’s two largest public health systems have teamed up to offer residents a new health insurance option for 2026 on the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System, which operate a total of 11 hospitals, are partners in a venture called 22 Health, according to the insurers’ website.

The insurer is a division of Community Care Plan, which has previously offered plans for Medicaid, Florida Healthy Kids and programs for the uninsured.

The launch follows contract disputes between the systems with Florida Blue that left customers out of network. Negotiations are ongoing.

Florida Blue is the state’s largest health insurer, covering more than 6 million members.

The 22 Health marketplace plans include bronze, silver and gold coverage, with access to retail and mail-order pharmacies, the company said. Case management, maternity care, and disease management for chronic conditions are also available, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Costs depend on individual needs. “We understand that every family’s situation is different — whether you’re between jobs, work for yourself or your employer doesn’t offer insurance,” according to 22 Health.

About 4.7 million Floridians rely on ACA marketplace insurance, which began open enrollment on Saturday.

Sixteen carriers in Broward are offering nearly 200 individual plans, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

The insurance partnership comes as Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare seek to increase their cooperation through legislative approval, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

