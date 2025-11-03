Cleveland Clinic Florida advises patients about contract talks with Florida Blue

Cleveland Clinic Florida has advised patients that Florida Blue patients could lose in-network access if the two sides are unable to negotiate a new contract by as early as March 26.

"We’re working hard to reach a new agreement because our goal is simple: to come to a resolution with Florida Blue in order to avoid any changes that would disrupt your coverage," Cleveland Clinic said in a statement.

Florida Blue responded on its website by noting that the current contract guarantees members full access to Cleveland Clinic physicians, hospitals, and health teams at least through May.

The sides entered into a multiyear contract In May 2021.

The insurer also said Cleveland Clinic notified it of plans to terminate the contract “months ahead of what is standard or required,” and added there is still time to reach “a fair and sensible agreement.”

The health system’s notice to patients comes as open enrollment begins to sign up for 2026 insurance plans.

The Florida region includes Weston Hospital (Broward County), Indian River Hospital (Vero Beach), Tradition Hospital (St. Lucie County), and two hospitals in Martin County (Stuart). There are also outpatient centers in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

If the deadline passes without a deal, Cleveland Clinic would be the third health system to go out of network for Florida Blue members in Broward County. Earlier this year, Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System did not reach new agreements with the insurer.

“We understand that the news about our contract discussions with Cleveland Clinic Florida may cause concern and uncertainty for our members, especially in Broward County where we are currently engaged in negotiations with other area hospital systems,” Florida Blue said on its website.

Employer-sponsored coverage, Affordable Care Act marketplace plans and Medicare Advantage would be affected. Patients currently in active treatment for specific conditions may be eligible for continuity-of-care benefits, Cleveland Clinic said.

Cleveland Clinic said patients can continue scheduling appointments and receiving care while negotiations continue.

Cleveland Clinic said it hoped to avoid any disruptions and encouraged Florida Blue to share that commitment.

