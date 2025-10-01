Florida Blue, BayCare reach agreement, ensuring in-network coverage for most members

Florida Blue and BayCare on Wednesday said a new multiyear agreement ensures that most patients can continue accessing the health system's hospitals, specialty physicians and services without disruption.

The deal encompasses all 16 BayCare hospitals, its extensive ambulatory network, and BayCare Medical Group, the Tampa Bay area's largest multispecialty physician group.

It also guarantees that Florida Blue customers in Manatee County will have access to BayCare’s services as the system prepares to open the county’s only nonprofit hospital in Palmetto in 2028.

The announcement was made the same day the previous contract was set to expire.

“Negotiations can be challenging, especially as both parties advocate for those we serve,” Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of Clearwater-based BayCare, said in an online statement. “We are pleased to have an agreement with Florida Blue that will benefit our communities for years to come.”

While most members will experience no interruptions, Florida Blue Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO members who see BayCare primary care physicians will need to transition to other in-network providers.

Specialty care and hospital services remain accessible to all members, including those on Medicare Advantage plans.

Florida Blue encouraged affected Medicare Advantage members to review their options during the 2026 Medicare open enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15.

Emergency care remains covered for all members and plans under federal law.

“This agreement protects the community from significant and unnecessary health care cost increases while maintaining access to high-quality care,” Florida Blue said in a statement. “We appreciate BayCare leaders for working with us to find a mutually beneficial solution that prioritizes the needs of our shared community.”

BayCare's fleet of hospitals includes St. Joseph's in Tampa, Morton Plant in Clearwater and St. Anthony's in St. Petersburg.

Florida Blue has faced challenges in South Florida. In July, negotiations with Broward Health failed, leaving customers out-of-network. In September, a similar impasse occurred with Memorial Healthcare in Broward County. The disputes centered on rates Florida Blue would pay the hospitals.