Baptist Health plans 15-story hotel on downtown Jacksonville's campus

WUSF | By Ric Anderson - Jacksonville Daily Record (via Jacksonville Today/WJCT)
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:18 AM EST
Baptist Health's 15-story, 226-room hotel will go up on the Southbank campus at 1051 Palm Ave., now the site of a parking lot.
Baptist Health's 15-story, 226-room hotel will go up on the Southbank campus at 1051 Palm Ave., now the site of a parking lot.

Baptist Health plans to add a 15-story, nearly $110 million hotel to its campus on downtown Jacksonville's Southbank, a representative told a Jacksonville City Council committee Monday.

Land-use and governmental affairs attorney Steve Diebenow of Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow, who is representing Baptist Health, said the 226-room hotel is planned on a 1.82-acre site that is now a parking lot.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a Jacksonville Today news partner.
