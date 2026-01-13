Baptist Health plans 15-story hotel on downtown Jacksonville's campus

Baptist Health plans to add a 15-story, nearly $110 million hotel to its campus on downtown Jacksonville's Southbank, a representative told a Jacksonville City Council committee Monday.

Land-use and governmental affairs attorney Steve Diebenow of Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow, who is representing Baptist Health, said the 226-room hotel is planned on a 1.82-acre site that is now a parking lot.

