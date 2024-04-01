© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Invasive mice threaten survival of bird species on Marion Island

Published April 1, 2024 at 8:25 AM EDT
Wandering albatrosses on Marion Island. (Courtesy of Anton Wolfaardt)
Invasive mice are breeding out of control on Marion Island, an important ecosystem for seabirds.

Climate change has made the island, in the Southern Ocean between South Africa and Antarctica, more hospitable to the rodents that are attacking birds and could cause the local extinction of more than half of the 28 species of birds that live there.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Anton Wolfaardt, a conservationist and project manager of the Mouse-Free Marion Project, about the plan to exterminate the mice on Marion Island.

