Why an incentive program in Louisville hasn't lured police to live in neighborhoods they patrol

Published April 1, 2024 at 8:20 AM EDT

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has a financial incentive program to entice its police officers to move to certain areas of the city to create better relationships with the communities they serve.

The program was a result of the lawsuit settlement between the city and the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot in her apartment in 2020.

Louisville Public Media’s Roberto Roldan reports on why the program hasn’t been working.

