A wide range of reaction as the removal of Flock cameras from state roads begins

Several law enforcement agencies have begun efforts to remove automated license plate readers, commonly referred to as the brand name Flock cameras," from state roads.

The Florida Department of Transportation issued a memorandum on Monday, revoking existing permits on state right-of-way amid a growing swell of backlash against the devices.

In addition to tracking license plates, the cameras record vehicle details such as make, model, color and bumper stickers.

ALSO READ: FDOT revokes permits for Flock cameras installed on state land next to roads

Some law enforcement leaders call it an effective tool to solve crime. However, critics say the system encroaches on privacy.

Zach Schira, an organizer with the group DeFlock St. Pete, said the devices essentially allow law enforcement to track the location of people without a search warrant.

"As soon as you kind of tell people what is happening, they don't tend to like it, and it's really galvanizing people across the political spectrum, which is why we're seeing even the state of Florida taking action now," said Schira.

Schira said he thinks the state is taking a step in the right direction, but he's concerned about cameras that will remain on county and city roads, as well as whether the decision may just be a political move.

"I think there's still some real questions about what is going on behind the scenes," said Schira.

How law enforcement agencies are reacting

Reactions from law enforcement leaders have been varied.

The City of Tampa issued a statement on Tuesday, saying they will be removing 17 cameras located on the State Highway System.

"The department will continue to stringently monitor our use of ALPR technology and maintain strict controls of the ALPR system. Access is limited to personnel who serve in an investigative role and have a legitimate law-enforcement need to use the technology," read a Tampa police email statement.

According to the Tampa police, license plate readers aided in 622 arrests, recovered 485 vehicles and 68 firearms and helped in 14 missing persons cases.

ALSO READ: Here’s why people are concerned about Flock cameras and other public surveillance tools

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said they were aware of the memorandum. The office declined to release the number of cameras that would need to be removed, citing Florida law they said exempts this information.

A map of Flock cameras compiled by community members can be found on the DeFlock St. Pete website.

A Pasco County Sheriff spokesperson said they are in the process of removing all 70 Flock cameras located in county and state right-of-ways. The original contract was valued at approximately $250,000 and removal would not incur additional costs, the spokesperson said.

The Pasco County Commission recently voted to remove dozens of the cameras from county land despite opposition from Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Hernando County Sheriff's posted a statement to its Facebook, saying they "will fully comply with FDOT’s timeline."

"Prior to this state directive, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office had already proactively initiated the removal of Flock ALPR cameras previously located along county-maintained rights-of-way," reads the post.

Opposition to their removals

Some other municipalities and counties pushed back on the ban.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner took to social media on Tuesday, calling the revocation a hit to public safety.

"I'm bringing legislation to take back control of our roads from the State. Our residents deserve better," Meiner wrote on Facebook.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd posted an 11-minute video addressing automated license plate readers. Judd said there needs to be guardrails against abuse, but that the criticism against Flock cameras is misplaced.

"We don't need to do away with the best tool to keep you safe," said Judd.

ALSO READ: DeFlock St. Pete takes camera fight to City Council

He pointed to other types of surveillance such as red light cameras, school bus cameras and body-worn cameras.

"Technology already knows everything about all of us. What we have to do in government is rein that in to make sure that it's used appropriately," said Judd.

In an email statement, Judd said they'll "continue to use LPRs not located on state road rights-of-way."

But Schira said license plate readers go beyond normal public safety tools. He pointed to instances where the technology was "weaponized" against immigrants and misused by law enforcement to stalk women.

Another report by 404 Media found the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been passing Flock data through to ICE, which Flock Safety denies.

Schira said he hopes people will continue to pay attention to this issue.

"I hope this opens up a broader question about how technology is being used by private industry and by our government, and if there are more responsible ways that we can roll out new technologies," he said.

