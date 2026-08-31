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FDOT revokes permits for 'Flock cameras’ installed on state land next to roads

WUSF | By Daylina Miller,
Mark Schreiner
Published August 31, 2026 at 5:58 PM EDT
Photo illustration: Flock camera and FDOT memo.
Sung Kuk Kim/Sampajano - stock.adobe.com
/
adobe.stock.com/FDOT
Photo illustration: Flock camera and FDOT memo.

Amid backlash about automated license plate readers, the Florida Department of Transportation has revoked permits for existing devices within the right of way of a road on the state highway system.

On Monday, Aug. 31, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) issued a memorandum revoking existing permits for automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems, commonly referred to by the brand name "Flock cameras," that are installed within the right of way of roads on the State Highway System.

The memo states, in part, that the decision was made because of the “recent exponential increase in deployments along our roadways, couple with concerning reports of misuse, data privacy concerns, and surveillance schemes [that] merit immediate action to preserve Floridians’ sovereignty and quality of life."

Also read: Flock critics share their concerns, and earthquake help for Colombia and Venezuela

It also says approval for such devices are considered “temporary by nature” and that local law enforcement agencies statewide have 30 days to remove these devices. Any remaining after that will be removed by FDOT.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) issued a directive revoking existing permits for Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras, commonly referred to by the brand name "Flock cameras" that are installed within state highway rights-of-way.
Florida Department of Transportation
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) issued a directive revoking existing permits for Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras, commonly referred to by the brand name "Flock cameras" that are installed within state highway rights-of-way.

Several law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, took to their social media platforms to inform their followers about the directive.

“In response, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office will fully comply with FDOT's timeline. Prior to this state directive, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office had already proactively initiated the removal of Flock ALPR cameras previously located along county-maintained rights-of-way,” the Hernando County Sheriff's wrote on its Facebook page.

A number of other Tampa Bay area municipalities and county sheriff's offices have previously indicated plans to either remove cameras installed on their property or to reconsider contracts with companies like Flock, Axon, and Motorola Solutions.

The post also said that this removal applies strictly to public right-of-way installations and does not affect privately owned and operated automatic license plate reader cameras located on commercial properties and private developments.

Gov. Ron DeSantis joined the long list of ALPR critics last week. Speaking at Florida International University Aug. 26, DeSantis said, while the cameras are useful tools for law enforcement agencies, he has concerns.

"I'm all about having law enforcement have tools to be able to hold criminals accountable. I think that's important that we do that. And no one's been stronger on law enforcement than me. But I don't want to have this become a surveillance state."

DeSantis also continued pushing for an artificial intelligence "Bill of Rights," which failed to gain traction during both the 2026 regular legislative session and the special session that followed.

"It's going to get a lot worse unless we have some protections for the people in Florida," DeSantis said. "The only way it could be dealt with is legislatively."

However, since the memo is essentially an executive order, the next Florida governor could allow ALPR's to come back.
Tags
Transportation Flock CameraFlorida Department of TransportationFDOT
Daylina Miller
As WUSF’s multimedia reporter, I produce photos, videos, reels, social media content and more to complement our on-air and digital news coverage. It's more important than ever to meet people where they're at.
See stories by Daylina Miller
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
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