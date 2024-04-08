© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

6 months of war in Gaza

Published April 8, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

Israel this weekend announced it is moving some of its troops out of southern Gaza for now. Meanwhile, a new round of ceasefire talks began in Cairo on Sunday. The Israel-Hamas war is now in its sixth month. It began after the Oct. 7 attack when Hamas fighters killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 250 Israelis hostage. Israel retaliated by launching a war in Gaza, which has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians. The conflict has become Israel’s longest war since its war of independence in 1948.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Daniel Levy, a former peace negotiator and advisor to the Israeli government under the administrations of Yitzak Rabin and Ehud Barak. He is president of the U.S. / Middle East Project, a nonprofit policy institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now