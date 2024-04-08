© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Checking in across the U.S. before the total solar eclipse

Published April 8, 2024 at 8:06 AM EDT

We check in with reporters in Texas, Illinois and upstate New York, all spots in the path of totality today, about preparations for the eclipse.

Hosts Robin Young and Scott Tong speak with KUT reporter Lauren McGaughy who joins us from a ranch west of Austin, Texas; Jennifer Fuller, on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale; and Ava Pukatch, who’s at a zoo in Syracuse, New York.

