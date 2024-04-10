© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published April 10, 2024 at 5:16 AM EDT

Arizona Supreme Court allows a near-total abortion ban to take effect soon. EPA limits the amount of PFAS in drinking water. President Biden will welcome Japan's prime minister to the White House.

