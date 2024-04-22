© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Trump is on trial for allegedly paying off a porn star. Why do Evangelical Christians back him?

Published April 22, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT

We revisit a conversation with award-winning journalist and authorTim Alberta. He is a staff writer at the Atlantic and author of “The Kingdom, The Power and The Glory: Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism.” He also grew up in the Evangelical Church as the son of a pastor.

