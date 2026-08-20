Florida cyclosporiasis count continues downward trend in most recent data

New cases of cyclosporiasis are being reported down again in Florida, with some counties reporting new cases but at a lesser number level.

Thursday's health department report for the week of Aug. 8-15 reflected 43 additional illnesses, down from 66, 87 and 97 in the previous respective weekly updates.

Eleven of those new patients were in Bay County, in the Panhandle.

Since May 1, when national outbreaks of the gastrointestinal illness began, Florida has recorded 450 cases through Aug. 15, the most recent data available.

ALSO READ: Cyclosporiasis on the decline and contaminated lettuce no longer on market, health agencies say

The illness is caused by Cyclospora, a microscopic, spherical parasite that commonly causes watery diarrhea "with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The heat-loving parasite infects the bowels and spreads through feces.

Epidemiologic and traceback data showed that iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico was contaminated with Cyclospora. The best-by dates for these recalled products have passed, and they should no longer be available in stores or restaurants, according to the FDA.

Since May 1, there have been 15,716 lab-confirmed cases in the U.S., including 828 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to the CDC, with another 11,841 cases requiring further investigation and analysis. In 2025, there were 1,180 cases reported.

It can take as long as six weeks for officials to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. Undercounts are also possible because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for the parasite.

The illness is rarely fatal, although two people with underlying health conditions died with cyclosporiasis in Michigan last month, the CDC reported.