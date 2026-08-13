© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida adds 66 cases of cyclosporiasis in most recent week of reporting

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published August 13, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
WUSF illustration
/
CDC; istock

Since June 1, a state health department online database has received 405 case reports of the gastrointestinal illness, a benchmark date tied to the first U.S. outbreaks.

More than 69 new cases of cyclosporiasis were reported in Florida during the most recent week of data released Thursday by the state health department.

The 66 cases recorded Aug. 1-8 bring the state total to 405 cases since June 1, a benchmark date tied to the first U.S. outbreaks.

Since June, Miami-Dade leads the state with 52 (six more in the past week), Broward is unchanged with 34 and Lee has 32 (two more).

The illness is caused by Cyclospora, a microscopic, spherical parasite that commonly causes watery diarrhea "with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The heat-loving parasite infects the bowels and spreads through feces.

The illness has been reported in at least 47 states this year, and investigators have continued to probe how many could be linked to a common contaminated source.

However, on July 17, Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. Taylor Fresh Foods' recall notice included Marketside-brand product available at Walmart.

Recalled lettuce was distributed and sold in at least 27 states to consumers, restaurants, and retailers, including Taco Bell locations.

As of Aug. 5, the Food and Drug Administration accounted for 6,358 total cases in 15 states, with 278 hospitalizations. The most are in Missouri and Ohio. The most recent illness onset was July 31.

It can take as long as six weeks for officials to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. Undercounts are also possible because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for the parasite.

The illness is rarely fatal, although two people with underlying health conditions died with cyclosporiasis in Michigan last month, the CDC reported. There have been nearly 300 hospitalizations nationally.
Tags
Health News Florida CyclosporiasisFoodborne IllnessFlorida Department of HealthCDCFDATaylor Farms
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now