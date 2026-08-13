Florida adds 66 cases of cyclosporiasis in most recent week of reporting

More than 69 new cases of cyclosporiasis were reported in Florida during the most recent week of data released Thursday by the state health department.

The 66 cases recorded Aug. 1-8 bring the state total to 405 cases since June 1, a benchmark date tied to the first U.S. outbreaks.

Since June, Miami-Dade leads the state with 52 (six more in the past week), Broward is unchanged with 34 and Lee has 32 (two more).

The illness is caused by Cyclospora, a microscopic, spherical parasite that commonly causes watery diarrhea "with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The heat-loving parasite infects the bowels and spreads through feces.

The illness has been reported in at least 47 states this year, and investigators have continued to probe how many could be linked to a common contaminated source.

However, on July 17, Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. Taylor Fresh Foods' recall notice included Marketside-brand product available at Walmart.

Recalled lettuce was distributed and sold in at least 27 states to consumers, restaurants, and retailers, including Taco Bell locations.

As of Aug. 5, the Food and Drug Administration accounted for 6,358 total cases in 15 states, with 278 hospitalizations. The most are in Missouri and Ohio. The most recent illness onset was July 31.

It can take as long as six weeks for officials to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. Undercounts are also possible because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for the parasite.

The illness is rarely fatal, although two people with underlying health conditions died with cyclosporiasis in Michigan last month, the CDC reported. There have been nearly 300 hospitalizations nationally.