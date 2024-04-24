© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Supreme Court weighs Idaho case about abortion restrictions in medical emergencies

Published April 24, 2024 at 8:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with law professor Mary Ziegler about what Supreme Court justices said from the bench Wednesday as they heard their first case about the constitutionality of a state abortion restriction since the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Biden administration argues that federal emergency care law overrides the state of Idaho’s law that only allows abortions in a medical emergency if the mother faces death.

