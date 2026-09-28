Bucs QB Mayfield is expected to miss at least 3 weeks after dislocating right thumb

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks after dislocating his right thumb during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Minnesota.

An MRI revealed Mayfield didn’t suffer ligament damage or a fracture.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will start this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Daniels, out of Kansas, came into training camp at No. 4 on the depth chart, but he beat out veteran Jake Browning and fellow rookie Connor Bazelak to be Mayfield's backup.

“His performance speaks for itself when he’s out there. His confidence speaks for itself," Bowles said.

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During the preseason, Daniels showed poise, mobility and an ability to extend plays. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in three games, while leading five scoring drives in the first two outings. He struggled in the finale at Jacksonville, but Tampa Bay still named him the No. 2 quarterback.

Playing the Packers in a regular-season game with an offensive line that has struggled will provide a different type of test.

"It's going to be like every other rookie," Bowles said. "He's played well in the preseason. He's very bright. He's not going to be out there by himself. There's going to be 22 other guys out there helping him out. We just expect him to do his job and play at a high level."

Mayfield, who was sacked six times by the Vikings, was injured when his throwing hand hit linebacker Blake Cashman on a desperation pass on fourth down late in the fourth quarter.

On the play, the Bucs faced fourth-and-13 from their own 39 with just under two minutes remaining. Mayfield retreated all the way inside the Bucs' 15 before launching the pass, which was intercepted by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

Mayfield, who signed a $165 million, three-year extension before the season, hadn’t missed a start since joining the Buccaneers in 2023.

The Packers game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

At 0-3, the Bucs are off to their worst start since 2014.

WUSF's Rick Mayer contributed to this report.