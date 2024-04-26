© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Congress' TikTok ban means for 170 million users in U.S.

Published April 26, 2024 at 8:11 AM EDT

TikTok’s Chinese parent company says it has no intention of selling after Congress passed a law forcing it to sell the popular social media app or be banned in the U.S.

For more on what this means for TikTok’s 170 million U.S. users, we’re joined by Dean Ball, research fellow at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center and author of the Substack Hyperdimensional, a newsletter about emerging technology and the future of governance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now