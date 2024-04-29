How states can reduce inequality in preschool

State funding for preschool is up and so is enrollment. But coming out of the pandemic, a new report finds the inequality gap is getting worse between the children who have access to preschool and those who don’t.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Allison Friedman-Krauss, an assistant research professor for the National Institute for Early Education Research, about their new State of Preschool Yearbook.

Preschoolers in Maryland dress up like astronauts. (Courtesy)

Preschoolers in Alabama play outside. (Courtesy)

