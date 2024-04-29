© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Laws to protect election workers passed in more than 18 states

Published April 29, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT

From county clerks to poll workers, election workers are quitting their jobs over threats and harassment tied to election deniers.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how states are protecting officials ahead of the 2024 election from Jonah Minkoff-Zern, co-director of the democracy campaign at the nonprofit Public Citizen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

