© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's 6-week abortion law takes effect

Published May 1, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT

Florida’s new six-week abortion law takes effect on Wednesday. The law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year and upheld by the Florida Supreme Court in April, is seen by many as the closest thing to a total ban and has health care providers concerned.

Among them is Dr. Juhi Varshney, an emergency physician at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She joins Robin Young to share her concerns.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now