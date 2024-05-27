© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Acclaimed book 'Fire Weather' explores the links between fire and our warming planet

Published May 27, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT

Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World” looks at the devastating 2016 fire in Fort McMurray, Canada, and what it shows about how climate change is shaping fires. The book was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, and won Britain’s Baille-Gifford Prize. The book is out in paperback next month.

We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with author John Vaillant from November 2023.

