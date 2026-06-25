WUSF News is looking for Fall 2026 interns

WUSF Public Media is now taking applications for news internships for the fall 2026 semester.

The semester-long positions include individual internships focusing on radio, visual, digital news and social media platforms. One internship will focus entirely on WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, while another will focus entirely on The Bay Blend.

All WUSF News interns are paid.

Interns must be currently enrolled in college at the time they work at WUSF News. They can also be recent graduates who are preparing to enter graduate school.

If selected, you will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters, learning how to report, write and produce stories for radio and online platforms.

WUSF News is a place where students are treated like professional journalists from the start and assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s also where you will discover how public media serves its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

The application deadline is Wednesday, July 8.

Fall 2026 (up to seven interns will be selected)

WUSF Rush Family Radio News Internship (one-two interns) – The Radio News internship is two days a week, 16 hours a week. Position will include researching assignments, conducting interviews, writing, producing, and voicing daily and in-depth news radio stories, and writing digital stories.

WUSF-USF Zimmerman Rush Family Radio News Internship (one intern) – The Zimmerman internship is one day a week, 8 hours a week. Position will include researching assignments, conducting interviews, writing and producing daily audio and digital stories. Students must be enrolled in the USF Zimmerman School.

WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News Internship (one intern) – The Digital News internship is two days a week, 16 hours a week. Position will include producing visual and audio material for WUSF social media sites, as well as reporting radio and digital stories that will drive web audience.

WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Internship (one intern) – The Florida Matters internship is two to three days a week, 16 hours a week. Position will include researching potential show topics and guests, booking guests, screening calls, gathering and editing sound, pulling sound bites and writing and producing daily audio and digital stories.

WUSF Rush Family Bay Blend internship (one intern) – The Bay Blend internship is two to three days a week, 8-16 hours a week. Position will include writing, producing, and editing scripts and features, finding events targeting specific audiences, and helping with social media content.

WUSF Rush Family Visual News internship (one intern) – The Visual News internship is two to three days a week, 8-16 hours a week. Position will include producing, shooting, and editing still photos and video for online news stories and social media channels, either alongside reporters or independently, as well as shooting and editing still photos and video for the WUSF visual library.

Apply online by visiting the USF employment site and clicking on “Apply Now.” Find the positions under job #43815 News Intern (Administrative Clerk).

Indicate in your cover letter which position(s) you are interested in and why. Please put your cover letter and resume in one attachment.

Applications must be submitted through the USF website by Wednesday, July 8.

All of the WUSF News internships pay $15/hour and require students to work four to eight-hour shifts. College credit is available for interns as well.

The summer internships will run from late August through early December 2026.

Orientation will take place at the start of the semester. Students will work and receive editing and instruction directly from an editor throughout.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, email MSchreiner@wusf.org.