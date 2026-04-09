WUSF joins national day of connecting communities with trusted local news

Local news is the heart of WUSF.

You hear it, see it, and read it every day. Whether it's on 89.7 FM, at WUSF.org, or our newsletters, podcasts, social media feeds and live broadcasts — we work to help you feel empowered about what's happening in your community.

On April 9, we celebrate Local News Day with more than 1,300 newsrooms and 200 partners across the country.

But we’re not just patting ourselves on the back. We’re highlighting the role local journalism plays in our community and in our democracy.

Local news is more important than ever because millions of people live in the greater Tampa Bay region that WUSF serves. And the number of news organizations and journalists covering issues affecting them is at an all-time low.

We care about this because we are your neighbors. Local decisions about schools, roads or taxes affect us, just like you.

We’re trained to bring you different perspectives — whether it’s the proposal to open a cruise ship terminal near the Sunshine Skyway, or the debate over how much taxpayer money might be spent on supporting a new baseball stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

We take our responsibilities seriously because of you.

We hope you spend a few minutes today thinking about how WUSF is keeping you up to speed on your community.

Check out one of the many ways we share the news. Maybe one you haven’t experienced yet. And be sure to share this news with a friend.

We’re committed to serving this community with trusted, fact-based journalism for years to come. We’re proud to be part of this community.