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Tuesday is election day in Plant City

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published May 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Building with a flagpole in front of it
City Of Plant City
Plant City City Hall

Voters will get a chance to cast ballots for two new city commissioners.

Plant City voters can cast ballots for two city commissioners on Tuesday.

The candidates are the top two vote-getters in April's general election. In Group 3, the candidates are Karen Kerr — who got 47% in April — and Tony Smith, who received 43%.

Kerr's profile said she has spent more than three decades in senior leadership roles. Smith was a firefighter with the Tampa Fire Rescue and an emergency medical technician with Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The candidates for Group 4 are John Haney, who had 46% of the vote, and Camryn Henry, with 30%.

Haney is a fourth-generation city resident and conducts auctions for real estate. Henry has degrees in Public Health and Environmental Policy, and has campaigned on a platform of sustainable growth

Everyone in the city gets to vote in the at-large elections.

The winners will replace longtime commissioners Michael Sparkman and William Dodson, who chose not to run for reelection.

Sparkman has served on the board various times since the late 1980s and said he is retiring from public service.

Dodson is finishing up his eighth term. He first served as an assistant to the city manager in the late 1970s and has been on the commission since 2002.

The polling place at City Hall will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tags
Politics Plant City
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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