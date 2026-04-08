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Plant City Commission elections will go to runoffs, slated for May 26

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:55 AM EDT
A government building
City Of Plant City
Plant City City Hall

There will be two runoffs for city commission in Plant City. That's because no one got more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's elections.

The top two vote-getters in Commission Group 3 were Karen Kerr, with 47 percent, and Tony Smith, with 43 percent.

In Group 4, the top candidates were John Haney, with 46 percent, and Camryn Henry, with 30 percent.

Election results
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections
These are the unofficial results from Tuesday's election

They'll face off again for a runoff election on May 26. Early voting will start a week before election day.

The winners will replace longtime commissioners Michael Sparkman and William Dodson, who chose not to run for reelection.

Sparkman has served on the board various times since the late 1980s and said he is retiring from public service. Dodson is finishing up his eighth term. He first served as an assistant to the city manager in the late 1970's and has been on the commission since 2002.
Tags
Politics Plant CityElections
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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