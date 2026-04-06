Plant City elections Tuesday will send off two veteran commissioners

Two longtime city commissioners in Plant City are stepping down. And voters will get a chance to elect their replacements Tuesday.

Commissioners Michael Sparkman and William Dodson are not running for reelection.

Sparkman has served on the board various times since the late 1980s and said he is retiring from public service.

Dodson is finishing up his eighth term. He first served as an assistant to the city manager in the late 1970s and has been on the commission since 2002.

They represented Groups 3 and 4 on the commission.

City of Plant City Outgoing Commissioners Michael Sparkman, left, and William Dodson

The candidates on the ballot for Group 3 are Gregory Boyle, Karen Kerr, Tony Smith and Alicia Kirk Toler. Candidates for Group 4 are John Haney, Camryn Henry, Randy Toler and Maurice D. Wilson Sr.

Each is elected at-large, meaning every registered voter in the city is eligible to cast a ballot.

The polling place at city hall will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

